1080 24th Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this home brought to you by Home Connection Crew! This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 4 bedrooms Single-family home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2021-2022 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn and snow care are included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!



Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly