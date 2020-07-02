1070 21st Ave SE Uppr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Come view this upper-level duplex near the University of Minnesota available now! This is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit near shopping, Dinkytown, Insight Brewing and Downtown.



Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water, sewage, trash removal, recycling, yard care and snow removal included in rent!



Security Deposit: $920. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. One garage space included in shared detached 2-car garage behind duplex.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!