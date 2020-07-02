All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like
1070 21st Ave SE Uppr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1070 21st Ave SE Uppr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

1070 21st Ave SE Uppr

1070 Southeast 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1070 Southeast 21st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this upper-level duplex near the University of Minnesota available now! This is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit near shopping, Dinkytown, Insight Brewing and Downtown.

Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water, sewage, trash removal, recycling, yard care and snow removal included in rent!

Security Deposit: $920. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. One garage space included in shared detached 2-car garage behind duplex.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr have any available units?
1070 21st Ave SE Uppr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr have?
Some of 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr currently offering any rent specials?
1070 21st Ave SE Uppr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr pet-friendly?
No, 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr offer parking?
Yes, 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr offers parking.
Does 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr have a pool?
No, 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr does not have a pool.
Does 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr have accessible units?
No, 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 21st Ave SE Uppr does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 BedroomsMinneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly PlacesMinneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy HolmesWarehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptownElliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical CollegeNorth Central UniversityDunwoody College of TechnologyAugsburg University