1045 27th Ave SE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning

Don't wait, act now! This 4bdrm - 2 bath home will not last long.



Need a central location? Does your group need access to U of M, Como, St. Paul and the East Bank? This is the perfect local, off 27th Ave SE -Right off of Hennepin Ave- close to 280 and 35W and the bus line.



Enjoy this turn of the century home with classic charm, high ceilings, ornate woodwork, and some modern updates.



Three levels of living make for great privacy, rest and relaxation when needed. The bedrooms are on all levels- the layout of this house is perfect for a group with different school, work, or sleeping schedules.



The upper level features

1 large bedroom with W/I closet, 1 medium bedroom with walk W/I closet and a nice size bathroom.



The main level has a large entry, a wonderful Living Room, and another HUGE bedroom. Enjoy the spacious open kitchen and access to backyard and garage.



Lastly, the lower level offers a

Huge bedroom with an enormous W/I closet, A bathroom and a laundry room.



Rental amount reflects residents paying all utilities along with snow and yard care.



We require all adults residing in our rentals to complete an application - the charge for the application is $45 per each adult.



Homes in this location, rarely stay available for long. Lots of different leasing options!



No Section 8/UDs/Evictions or criminal background, income must be 3 times the rent.