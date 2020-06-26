All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
1045 27th Ave SE
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:38 AM

1045 27th Ave SE

1045 27th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1045 27th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't wait, act now! This 4bdrm - 2 bath home will not last long.

Need a central location? Does your group need access to U of M, Como, St. Paul and the East Bank? This is the perfect local, off 27th Ave SE -Right off of Hennepin Ave- close to 280 and 35W and the bus line.

Enjoy this turn of the century home with classic charm, high ceilings, ornate woodwork, and some modern updates.

Three levels of living make for great privacy, rest and relaxation when needed. The bedrooms are on all levels- the layout of this house is perfect for a group with different school, work, or sleeping schedules.

The upper level features
1 large bedroom with W/I closet, 1 medium bedroom with walk W/I closet and a nice size bathroom.

The main level has a large entry, a wonderful Living Room, and another HUGE bedroom. Enjoy the spacious open kitchen and access to backyard and garage.

Lastly, the lower level offers a
Huge bedroom with an enormous W/I closet, A bathroom and a laundry room.

Rental amount reflects residents paying all utilities along with snow and yard care.

We require all adults residing in our rentals to complete an application - the charge for the application is $45 per each adult.

Homes in this location, rarely stay available for long. Lots of different leasing options!

No Section 8/UDs/Evictions or criminal background, income must be 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 27th Ave SE have any available units?
1045 27th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 27th Ave SE have?
Some of 1045 27th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 27th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1045 27th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 27th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1045 27th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 27th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

