1041 36th Ave NE

Amenities
This property is located in NE Minneapolis near Central Avenue North and Columbia Golf Club. The home is a three bedroom/two full bath home with an amazing amount of natural light and has hardwood floors. There are three levels of finished area that has a decent amount of space. The lower-level has a mini kitchen area/bar area that includes a Kegerator, faucet/sink and small refrigerator. It has a fenced in backyard and a recently updated and spacious 2 car garage with a loft area. It is neat Moore and Silverwood Park and St. Anthony Parkway.
Cats and Dogs under 50lbs allowed with an extra deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.