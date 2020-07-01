1041 36th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This property is located in NE Minneapolis near Central Avenue North and Columbia Golf Club. The home is a three bedroom/two full bath home with an amazing amount of natural light and has hardwood floors. There are three levels of finished area that has a decent amount of space. The lower-level has a mini kitchen area/bar area that includes a Kegerator, faucet/sink and small refrigerator. It has a fenced in backyard and a recently updated and spacious 2 car garage with a loft area. It is neat Moore and Silverwood Park and St. Anthony Parkway.



Cats and Dogs under 50lbs allowed with an extra deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.