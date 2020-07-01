All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 31 2019 at 5:56 AM

1041 36th Ave NE

1041 Northeast 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Northeast 36th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Waite Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This property is located in NE Minneapolis near Central Avenue North and Columbia Golf Club. The home is a three bedroom/two full bath home with an amazing amount of natural light and has hardwood floors. There are three levels of finished area that has a decent amount of space. The lower-level has a mini kitchen area/bar area that includes a Kegerator, faucet/sink and small refrigerator. It has a fenced in backyard and a recently updated and spacious 2 car garage with a loft area. It is neat Moore and Silverwood Park and St. Anthony Parkway.

Cats and Dogs under 50lbs allowed with an extra deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 36th Ave NE have any available units?
1041 36th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 36th Ave NE have?
Some of 1041 36th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 36th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1041 36th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 36th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 36th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1041 36th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1041 36th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1041 36th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 36th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 36th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1041 36th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1041 36th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1041 36th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 36th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 36th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
