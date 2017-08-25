All apartments in Minneapolis
1030 Portland Avenue S
1030 Portland Avenue S

1030 Portland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Elliot Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
guest suite
pet friendly
Come this this rarely available 2500 square foot Grant Park 3BR, 2.5BA townhome with a 400 square foot rooftop patio! Along with the amazing rooftop patio, the townhome features include formal living and dining area with fireplace, TV/sitting room, large gourmet kitchen with stainless/granite/gas range/pantry/breakfast area, 3 full bedrooms on 2nd level with true master suite, street access and a private access from garage with drive up parking stalls. Grant Park amenities include 24 hr. concierge/security desk, community room with board room, fitness center, office center, private courtyard with gazebo and dog run, free indoor guest parking, guest suites. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer/trash, basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Portland Avenue S have any available units?
1030 Portland Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Portland Avenue S have?
Some of 1030 Portland Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Portland Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Portland Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Portland Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Portland Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Portland Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Portland Avenue S offers parking.
Does 1030 Portland Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Portland Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Portland Avenue S have a pool?
No, 1030 Portland Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Portland Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 1030 Portland Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Portland Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Portland Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
