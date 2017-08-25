1030 Portland Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking guest suite pet friendly

Come this this rarely available 2500 square foot Grant Park 3BR, 2.5BA townhome with a 400 square foot rooftop patio! Along with the amazing rooftop patio, the townhome features include formal living and dining area with fireplace, TV/sitting room, large gourmet kitchen with stainless/granite/gas range/pantry/breakfast area, 3 full bedrooms on 2nd level with true master suite, street access and a private access from garage with drive up parking stalls. Grant Park amenities include 24 hr. concierge/security desk, community room with board room, fitness center, office center, private courtyard with gazebo and dog run, free indoor guest parking, guest suites. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer/trash, basic cable.