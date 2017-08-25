1030 Portland Avenue S

Amenities
Come this this rarely available 2500 square foot Grant Park 3BR, 2.5BA townhome with a 400 square foot rooftop patio! Along with the amazing rooftop patio, the townhome features include formal living and dining area with fireplace, TV/sitting room, large gourmet kitchen with stainless/granite/gas range/pantry/breakfast area, 3 full bedrooms on 2nd level with true master suite, street access and a private access from garage with drive up parking stalls. Grant Park amenities include 24 hr. concierge/security desk, community room with board room, fitness center, office center, private courtyard with gazebo and dog run, free indoor guest parking, guest suites. Included in rent: Indoor heated parking, storage, water/sewer/trash, basic cable.