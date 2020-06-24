Available August 1st. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, Loft & 2 car garage. Within walking of shopping. A clean unit with lots of upgrades throughout. Fireplace in living room with ceramic floors in kitchen. Large outdoor patio. Maintenance free living.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9233 Holly Lane N have any available units?
9233 Holly Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9233 Holly Lane N have?
Some of 9233 Holly Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 Holly Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9233 Holly Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.