All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 9233 Holly Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
9233 Holly Lane N
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

9233 Holly Lane N

9233 Holly Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9233 Holly Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August 1st. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, Loft & 2 car garage. Within walking
of shopping. A clean unit with lots of upgrades throughout. Fireplace in
living room with ceramic floors in kitchen. Large outdoor patio. Maintenance
free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 Holly Lane N have any available units?
9233 Holly Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9233 Holly Lane N have?
Some of 9233 Holly Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 Holly Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9233 Holly Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 Holly Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 9233 Holly Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9233 Holly Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 9233 Holly Lane N offers parking.
Does 9233 Holly Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9233 Holly Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 Holly Lane N have a pool?
No, 9233 Holly Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 9233 Holly Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9233 Holly Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 Holly Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9233 Holly Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9233 Holly Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9233 Holly Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities