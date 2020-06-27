All apartments in Maple Grove
11690 99th Avenue North
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:43 PM

11690 99th Avenue North

11690 99th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11690 99th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/2BA/FPL Excellent location and within close proximity to the Elm Creek Reserve park and easy access to freeways.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11690 99th Avenue North have any available units?
11690 99th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 11690 99th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
11690 99th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11690 99th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 11690 99th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 11690 99th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 11690 99th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 11690 99th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11690 99th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11690 99th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 11690 99th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 11690 99th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 11690 99th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 11690 99th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11690 99th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11690 99th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11690 99th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
