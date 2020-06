Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Totally remodeled two story, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home. New carpeting, flooring, lights, paint, stainless appliances. Just like a brand new home. Home will be available July 1st.