3308 W Park Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Open house Friday, July 12th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Stop by!



Available September 1st!



You'll love coming home to this awesome 3 BR/1 BA home in Burnsville! This home is tastefully painted, nice and bright open floorplan, and very spacious bedrooms. This home also features SS appliances, granite countertops, a huge deck for entertaining, and large backyard.



The lower level is partially finished with the huge 3rd bedroom. Conveniently located in Burnsville, close to Hwy 42 and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment you'll ever need!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Sorry, no pets

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available September 1st, 2019

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing