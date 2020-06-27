All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

3308 W Park Dr

3308 West Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3308 West Park Drive, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Open house Friday, July 12th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Stop by!

Available September 1st!

You'll love coming home to this awesome 3 BR/1 BA home in Burnsville! This home is tastefully painted, nice and bright open floorplan, and very spacious bedrooms. This home also features SS appliances, granite countertops, a huge deck for entertaining, and large backyard.

The lower level is partially finished with the huge 3rd bedroom. Conveniently located in Burnsville, close to Hwy 42 and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment you'll ever need!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available September 1st, 2019
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 W Park Dr have any available units?
3308 W Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 W Park Dr have?
Some of 3308 W Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 W Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3308 W Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 W Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3308 W Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 3308 W Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3308 W Park Dr offers parking.
Does 3308 W Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 W Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 W Park Dr have a pool?
No, 3308 W Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3308 W Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3308 W Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 W Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 W Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
