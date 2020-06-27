3308 W Park Dr

Amenities
Open house Friday, July 12th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Stop by!
Available September 1st!
You'll love coming home to this awesome 3 BR/1 BA home in Burnsville! This home is tastefully painted, nice and bright open floorplan, and very spacious bedrooms. This home also features SS appliances, granite countertops, a huge deck for entertaining, and large backyard.
The lower level is partially finished with the huge 3rd bedroom. Conveniently located in Burnsville, close to Hwy 42 and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment you'll ever need!
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available September 1st, 2019
Two-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing