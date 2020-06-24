All apartments in Burnsville
14728 Innsbrook Lane

Location

14728 Innsbrook Lane, Burnsville, MN 55306

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14728 Innsbrook Lane Available 03/28/19 - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Welcome home!! This 4 bedrooms on one level, Vaulted ceilings, almost 2900 Sq ft of finished space above ground with potential for almost 1500 more downstairs which features TWO egress windows and a rough in for a 4th bath. A HUGE lot which features a one of a kind tiered 4 levels in the back yard. Bring your green thumbs, yard games and building ideas! Lets not Forget a massive 3 stall garage. Advertised rent price shown is after a one-time credit is applied toward the 12mo lease.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application.

Listing Courtesy Of Coldwell Banker Burnet for $425,000

(RLNE4523306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14728 Innsbrook Lane have any available units?
14728 Innsbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14728 Innsbrook Lane have?
Some of 14728 Innsbrook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14728 Innsbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14728 Innsbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14728 Innsbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14728 Innsbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14728 Innsbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14728 Innsbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 14728 Innsbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14728 Innsbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14728 Innsbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 14728 Innsbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14728 Innsbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 14728 Innsbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14728 Innsbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14728 Innsbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
