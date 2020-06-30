13509 Colfax Ave S

Amenities

Spacious Burnsville Home in ISD 191 w/ Eat-in Kitchen, Finished Basement, Large Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This spacious home is conveniently located in Burnsville with easy access to Hwy 35W. It is close to many parks, schools, restaurants, fitness centers, Costco, Target, and Burnsville Mall!



It features a spacious eat-in kitchen, updated master bathroom, walk-in closets, 2 fireplaces, finished basement, large yard, patio, attached 2-car garage, and much more!



Pets welcome with pet deposit.



To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com.



