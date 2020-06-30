All apartments in Burnsville
13509 Colfax Ave S

13509 Colfax Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13509 Colfax Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
Spacious Burnsville Home in ISD 191 w/ Eat-in Kitchen, Finished Basement, Large Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This spacious home is conveniently located in Burnsville with easy access to Hwy 35W. It is close to many parks, schools, restaurants, fitness centers, Costco, Target, and Burnsville Mall!

It features a spacious eat-in kitchen, updated master bathroom, walk-in closets, 2 fireplaces, finished basement, large yard, patio, attached 2-car garage, and much more!

Pets welcome with pet deposit.

To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13509 Colfax Ave S have any available units?
13509 Colfax Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13509 Colfax Ave S have?
Some of 13509 Colfax Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13509 Colfax Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
13509 Colfax Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13509 Colfax Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13509 Colfax Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 13509 Colfax Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 13509 Colfax Ave S offers parking.
Does 13509 Colfax Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13509 Colfax Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13509 Colfax Ave S have a pool?
No, 13509 Colfax Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 13509 Colfax Ave S have accessible units?
No, 13509 Colfax Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 13509 Colfax Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13509 Colfax Ave S has units with dishwashers.

