12175 Vermillion Street North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
12175 Vermillion Street North East
12175 Vermillion Street Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
12175 Vermillion Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
The Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
This fantastic 2 bed 1.5 bath in a exceptional neighborhood is close to schools, shopping and restaurants. 2 car garage, large bedrooms and loft. Available may 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12175 Vermillion Street North East have any available units?
12175 Vermillion Street North East doesn't have any available units at this time.
Blaine, MN
.
What amenities does 12175 Vermillion Street North East have?
Some of 12175 Vermillion Street North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 12175 Vermillion Street North East currently offering any rent specials?
12175 Vermillion Street North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12175 Vermillion Street North East pet-friendly?
No, 12175 Vermillion Street North East is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Blaine
.
Does 12175 Vermillion Street North East offer parking?
Yes, 12175 Vermillion Street North East offers parking.
Does 12175 Vermillion Street North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12175 Vermillion Street North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12175 Vermillion Street North East have a pool?
No, 12175 Vermillion Street North East does not have a pool.
Does 12175 Vermillion Street North East have accessible units?
No, 12175 Vermillion Street North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12175 Vermillion Street North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12175 Vermillion Street North East has units with dishwashers.
Does 12175 Vermillion Street North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12175 Vermillion Street North East has units with air conditioning.
