2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
137 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
977 sqft
Located in Blaine, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Westminster Apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Results within 1 mile of Blaine
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Mc Culloun
1 Unit Available
1101 W Royal Oaks Drive
1101 West Royal Oaks Drive, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
832 sqft
Available July 1, 2020-$1850 all inclusive month to month. Short-Term furnished housing for those people "In-Between". Fully furnished, electric, natural gas, water, sewer, Xfinity CableTV and WIFI included.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Lexington
1 Unit Available
3811 Restwood Rd
3811 Restwood Road, Lexington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Blaine
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
735 sqft
Boasting plenty of storage space, these large apartments include ceramic bathtubs, new windows, ceiling fans, and newer appliances. An on-site laundry facility and countless attractions within walking distance offer unparalleled convenience to tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Edinburgh
16 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Spring Lake Park
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
893 sqft
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Centennial
3 Units Available
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
3 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
928 sqft
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Last updated May 1 at 06:55am
Melody Manor
2 Units Available
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
907 sqft
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Last updated October 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
903 sqft
Youll be impressed with your new apartment home at Wellington Ridge! We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, lush carpet and unique floor plans with attached garages.
Results within 10 miles of Blaine
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Warehouse District
153 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
930 sqft
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Robbinsdale
14 Units Available
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
