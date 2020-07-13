/
pet friendly apartments
176 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN
Last updated July 13 at 04:53am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1300 sqft
Located in Blaine, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Westminster Apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
11414 5th Place Northeast
11414 5th Place Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home offers 1120sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9223 Bataan St NE
9223 Bataan Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2300 sqft
9223 Bataan St NE Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in Blaine, 2 Car Garage, Central Air - 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Deck, Stove, Fridge, Dish washer, Washer / Dryer, Central Air. Large attached 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10550 National St NE
10550 National Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1800 sqft
Beautiful Split Level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blaine! This home features a nice dining area, living Room, 2 Bedrooms and bathroom on the main level. Rec Room, 3rd Bedroom in the walk out basement to patio and back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Savanna Grove
12558 Naples St NE, Unit A
12558 Naples Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1900 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bed 3 Bath in Blaine - Absolutely GORGEOUS townhome in Blaine. Built in 2014, this end-unit has it all. 3 bathrooms and 3 beds, and a massive loft that could almost be a 4th. This property is gorgeous from head to toe.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
12209 Davenport Street Northeast
12209 Davenport Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1873 sqft
1900 finished sq ft, 3 bedrooms, newer remodeled kitchen with Corian counters, tile floor/back-splash & much more! Shiplap, hardwoods, tile walk-in shower, and trendy colors! Backyard is a private oasis of pond with water feature, trellis, stone
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Blaine
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
183 Units Available
Rice Creek - Brookside
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,540
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1396 sqft
Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Spring Lake Park
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Circle Pines
12 Indian Hills Drive
12 Indian Hills Drive, Circle Pines, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
3130 sqft
3 bedrooms upstairs with a large master suite, walk-in closet, updated master bathroom with walk-in shower and separate tub. Main floor family room. 4th bedroom in the walkout lower level. Occupied rental home until June 20.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Lexington
3811 Restwood Rd
3811 Restwood Road, Lexington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
We accept Section 8 Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: A/C, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
190 Shetland Lane
190 Shetland Lane, Lino Lakes, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1684 sqft
Spacious townhouse with open layout and plenty of natural light! Kitchen with tons of storage and a nice sized pantry. 3 large bedrooms on one level. Large master w/ huge walk-in closet. Amazing patio in back. Outstanding Centennial Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Blaine
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
2 Bedroom remodeled apartment in Coon Rapids - Located in a beautiful residential neighborhood, Garden Oaks Apartments is a hidden jewel in the city of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Firehouse
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
2 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Centennial
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,239
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
East Palmer Lake
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
