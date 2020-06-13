163 Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN with balcony
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 2
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 11
The first permanent resident of Blaine was Green Chambers, a former slave who moved north after the Civil War. How's that for historical?
In the days of Phillip Laddy, Blaine was unsettled country beyond the reaches of what was becoming the Minneapolis - Saint Paul metropolitan area. These days, roughing it to get in to town for supplies over dirt trails has been replaced by commuters on I-35W or drivers dropping straight down Highway 65 to get to the big city. Blaine is more luxury homes on the putting green or along the lakeside than log cabins and pioneer hardships. Ain't country out here no more. While surrounding towns grew in relation to farming, the relatively sandy soils and lakes of Blaine kept it small, with a population under 1,500 until after 1950. Currently, the township is home to about 59,000 people who don't mind a bit being comforted by the amenities of a thriving and beautifully landscaped master planned community. The older section of town is filled with more affordable houses on tree lined streets. Blaine is home to the what for many is considered the American Dream. Good schools, safe streets, and recreational opportunities bring people to move here. Your family is already begging you to make the move here. Open space is still plentiful and there are lots of walking, hiking, and biking routes and trails. They do tend to roll up the sidewalks at night, so fun-minded individuals looking for good nightlife might have to head south. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blaine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.