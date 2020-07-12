216 Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
875 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1300 sqft
Located in Blaine, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. Westminster Apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9223 Bataan St NE
9223 Bataan Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2300 sqft
9223 Bataan St NE Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in Blaine, 2 Car Garage, Central Air - 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Deck, Stove, Fridge, Dish washer, Washer / Dryer, Central Air. Large attached 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 102nd Ln. NE
113 102nd Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
113 102nd Ln. NE - Property Id: 300777 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Blaine.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Savanna Grove
12558 Naples St NE, Unit A
12558 Naples Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1900 sqft
Absolutely Stunning 3 Bed 3 Bath in Blaine - Absolutely GORGEOUS townhome in Blaine. Built in 2014, this end-unit has it all. 3 bathrooms and 3 beds, and a massive loft that could almost be a 4th. This property is gorgeous from head to toe.

1 of 15

Last updated March 9 at 11:31am
1 Unit Available
1062 101st Lane North East
1062 101st Lane Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1732 sqft
This well maintained 3BD/2BA Home will not last long! Kitchen has ample cupboard space, breakfast bar, granite countertop, white appliances and separate dining area that has sliding doors that lead to a big deck.
Results within 1 mile of Blaine
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
183 Units Available
Rice Creek - Brookside
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,540
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1396 sqft
Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Spring Lake Park
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Lexington
3811 Restwood Rd
3811 Restwood Road, Lexington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
We accept Section 8 Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lexington. Amenities included: A/C, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Blaine
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
2 Bedroom remodeled apartment in Coon Rapids - Located in a beautiful residential neighborhood, Garden Oaks Apartments is a hidden jewel in the city of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Firehouse
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Centennial
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,239
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
East Palmer Lake
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 1 at 06:55am
2 Units Available
Melody Manor
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Highland Park Apartments offers an excellent central location, just off Osborne Road between University and Central Avenues, four minutes from Interstate 694.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated October 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Wellington Ridge
9787 Palm St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Youll be impressed with your new apartment home at Wellington Ridge! We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, lush carpet and unique floor plans with attached garages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
2 Units Available
The Meadows of Coon Rapids
1770 121st Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1322 sqft
Modeled after the area's townhomes, these apartments feature attached garages, in-unit laundry and a basketball court. The community is blocks from highways 10 and 47 and 20 minutes from Minneapolis.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6421 Ojibway Path
6421 Ojibway Path, Lino Lakes, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
Townhouse Available July 1, Vaulted Ceilings, Loft Area, Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage - Townhouse available July 1 in Lino Lakes. Bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and large windows.
City Guide for Blaine, MN

The first permanent resident of Blaine was Green Chambers, a former slave who moved north after the Civil War. How's that for historical?

In the days of Phillip Laddy, Blaine was unsettled country beyond the reaches of what was becoming the Minneapolis - Saint Paul metropolitan area. These days, roughing it to get in to town for supplies over dirt trails has been replaced by commuters on I-35W or drivers dropping straight down Highway 65 to get to the big city. Blaine is more luxury homes on the putting green or along the lakeside than log cabins and pioneer hardships. Ain't country out here no more. While surrounding towns grew in relation to farming, the relatively sandy soils and lakes of Blaine kept it small, with a population under 1,500 until after 1950. Currently, the township is home to about 59,000 people who don't mind a bit being comforted by the amenities of a thriving and beautifully landscaped master planned community. The older section of town is filled with more affordable houses on tree lined streets. Blaine is home to the what for many is considered the American Dream. Good schools, safe streets, and recreational opportunities bring people to move here. Your family is already begging you to make the move here. Open space is still plentiful and there are lots of walking, hiking, and biking routes and trails. They do tend to roll up the sidewalks at night, so fun-minded individuals looking for good nightlife might have to head south. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Blaine, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Blaine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

