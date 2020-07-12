216 Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN with parking
The first permanent resident of Blaine was Green Chambers, a former slave who moved north after the Civil War. How's that for historical?
In the days of Phillip Laddy, Blaine was unsettled country beyond the reaches of what was becoming the Minneapolis - Saint Paul metropolitan area. These days, roughing it to get in to town for supplies over dirt trails has been replaced by commuters on I-35W or drivers dropping straight down Highway 65 to get to the big city. Blaine is more luxury homes on the putting green or along the lakeside than log cabins and pioneer hardships. Ain't country out here no more. While surrounding towns grew in relation to farming, the relatively sandy soils and lakes of Blaine kept it small, with a population under 1,500 until after 1950. Currently, the township is home to about 59,000 people who don't mind a bit being comforted by the amenities of a thriving and beautifully landscaped master planned community. The older section of town is filled with more affordable houses on tree lined streets. Blaine is home to the what for many is considered the American Dream. Good schools, safe streets, and recreational opportunities bring people to move here. Your family is already begging you to make the move here. Open space is still plentiful and there are lots of walking, hiking, and biking routes and trails. They do tend to roll up the sidewalks at night, so fun-minded individuals looking for good nightlife might have to head south. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Blaine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.