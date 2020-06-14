/
1 bedroom apartments
120 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN
Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE, Blaine, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
610 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential neighborhood, these affordable, pet-friendly units feature hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Gym and laundry room located on site. Easy access to I-10 and Highway 610.
Results within 1 mile of Blaine
Spring Lake Park
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Results within 5 miles of Blaine
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
East Palmer Lake
Lynwood Pointe Apartments
6925 Humboldt Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,081
1100 sqft
This property's amenities include a community garden, on-site laundry and garage parking. Apartments feature window coverings, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Evergreen Park and the Shingle Creek Center are both conveniently nearby.
Firehouse
Earle Brown Farm Apts
1701 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of 694 in Brooklyn Center, Earl Brown Farm Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments perfect for singles, roommates or families. Enjoy an in-door heated pool year-round.
Long Lake
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Centennial
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Blaine
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
North Loop
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,615
853 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
836 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Warehouse District
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
Marcy - Holmes
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marcy - Holmes
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holland
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Downtown West
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Holland
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,011
665 sqft
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
