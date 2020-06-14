89 Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN with gym
In the days of Phillip Laddy, Blaine was unsettled country beyond the reaches of what was becoming the Minneapolis - Saint Paul metropolitan area. These days, roughing it to get in to town for supplies over dirt trails has been replaced by commuters on I-35W or drivers dropping straight down Highway 65 to get to the big city. Blaine is more luxury homes on the putting green or along the lakeside than log cabins and pioneer hardships. Ain't country out here no more. While surrounding towns grew in relation to farming, the relatively sandy soils and lakes of Blaine kept it small, with a population under 1,500 until after 1950. Currently, the township is home to about 59,000 people who don't mind a bit being comforted by the amenities of a thriving and beautifully landscaped master planned community. The older section of town is filled with more affordable houses on tree lined streets. Blaine is home to the what for many is considered the American Dream. Good schools, safe streets, and recreational opportunities bring people to move here. Your family is already begging you to make the move here. Open space is still plentiful and there are lots of walking, hiking, and biking routes and trails. They do tend to roll up the sidewalks at night, so fun-minded individuals looking for good nightlife might have to head south. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Blaine renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.