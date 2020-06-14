Apartment List
89 Apartments for rent in Blaine, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Blaine renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
12173 Waconia St North East
12173 Waconia Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1702 sqft
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! Gorgeous luxury 3 bedroom/ 2.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Spring Lake Park
4 Units Available
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
750 sqft
A pet-friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for your growing family. Affordable, close to malls, schools and fitness centers, this is a convenient complex for everyone.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edinburgh
15 Units Available
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Centennial
2 Units Available
Lux
6100 Summit Drive, Brooklyn Center, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lux in Brooklyn Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Lake
4 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Loop
29 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeland Park
5 Units Available
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
City Guide for Blaine, MN

The first permanent resident of Blaine was Green Chambers, a former slave who moved north after the Civil War. How's that for historical?

In the days of Phillip Laddy, Blaine was unsettled country beyond the reaches of what was becoming the Minneapolis - Saint Paul metropolitan area. These days, roughing it to get in to town for supplies over dirt trails has been replaced by commuters on I-35W or drivers dropping straight down Highway 65 to get to the big city. Blaine is more luxury homes on the putting green or along the lakeside than log cabins and pioneer hardships. Ain't country out here no more. While surrounding towns grew in relation to farming, the relatively sandy soils and lakes of Blaine kept it small, with a population under 1,500 until after 1950. Currently, the township is home to about 59,000 people who don't mind a bit being comforted by the amenities of a thriving and beautifully landscaped master planned community. The older section of town is filled with more affordable houses on tree lined streets. Blaine is home to the what for many is considered the American Dream. Good schools, safe streets, and recreational opportunities bring people to move here. Your family is already begging you to make the move here. Open space is still plentiful and there are lots of walking, hiking, and biking routes and trails. They do tend to roll up the sidewalks at night, so fun-minded individuals looking for good nightlife might have to head south. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Blaine, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Blaine renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

