Blaine, MN
11002 4th St. NE.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

11002 4th St. NE.

11002 4th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11002 4th Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11002 4th St. NE. Available 08/01/19 3 Bedroom in Blaine - We do not accept section 8 housing.

(RLNE2686665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 4th St. NE. have any available units?
11002 4th St. NE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
Is 11002 4th St. NE. currently offering any rent specials?
11002 4th St. NE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 4th St. NE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11002 4th St. NE. is pet friendly.
Does 11002 4th St. NE. offer parking?
No, 11002 4th St. NE. does not offer parking.
Does 11002 4th St. NE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 4th St. NE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 4th St. NE. have a pool?
No, 11002 4th St. NE. does not have a pool.
Does 11002 4th St. NE. have accessible units?
No, 11002 4th St. NE. does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 4th St. NE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11002 4th St. NE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11002 4th St. NE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11002 4th St. NE. does not have units with air conditioning.
