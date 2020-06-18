All apartments in Apple Valley
Apple Valley, MN
15639 Highview Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15639 Highview Lane

15639 Highview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15639 Highview Lane, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,166 sf home is located in Apple Valley, MN. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15639 Highview Lane have any available units?
15639 Highview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 15639 Highview Lane have?
Some of 15639 Highview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15639 Highview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15639 Highview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15639 Highview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15639 Highview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15639 Highview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15639 Highview Lane offers parking.
Does 15639 Highview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15639 Highview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15639 Highview Lane have a pool?
No, 15639 Highview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15639 Highview Lane have accessible units?
No, 15639 Highview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15639 Highview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15639 Highview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15639 Highview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15639 Highview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
