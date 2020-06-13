/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
18 Accessible Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,415
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,033
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
70 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Results within 10 miles of Apple Valley
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Loop
17 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$962
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Richfield
8 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Minnehaha
111 Units Available
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Similar Pages
Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApple Valley 3 BedroomsApple Valley Accessible ApartmentsApple Valley Apartments with Balcony
Apple Valley Apartments with GarageApple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApple Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN