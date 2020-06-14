/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
76 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
73 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
791 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Apple Valley
26 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
25 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
20 Units Available
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,421
877 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,136
732 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
759 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
660 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
711 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
865 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$994
788 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
19 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
730 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
21 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
70 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Similar Pages
Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApple Valley 3 BedroomsApple Valley Accessible ApartmentsApple Valley Apartments with Balcony
Apple Valley Apartments with GarageApple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApple Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN