93 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN
The annual Apple Valley Freedom Days event lasts about a week around July 4th and showcases sports, fireworks, and parades. This festivity powerfully illustrates the vibrant atmosphere that comes and goes in Apple Valley. When that atmosphere needs to arrive, it comes out with a bang!
The name would seem to suggest that Johnny Appleseed stopped by this region during his travels. That's actually very possible. Regardless, you have to try the apples while you are here. The Apple Valley sloppy Joe is arguably the world's best too. Yet it's not all about apples and sloppy Joes. This town within the Twin Cities region is home to 49,084 people, and that number has been steadily increasing. That's a sign Apple Valley does more than sloppy Joes and apples right. Of course, the cider's nice too. The bottom line, though, is that Apple Valley provides a sweet blend of delicious nature, charming innovation, and the sizzling comforts of home.
Finding an apartment in Apple Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.