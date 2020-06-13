93 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN

Apartment List
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,348
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
73 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,327
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Apple Valley
30 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,085
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Apple Valley
20 Units Available
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,223
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Scott Highlands
1 Unit Available
13763 Fordham Avenue
13763 Fordham Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1514 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! A newly renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits beautifully in the city of Apple Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
3790 Drumcliffe Court
3790 Drumcliffe Court, Rosemount, MN
8 Bedrooms
$3,700
4800 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$978
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
835 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$994
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified



Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
City Guide for Apple Valley, MN

The annual Apple Valley Freedom Days event lasts about a week around July 4th and showcases sports, fireworks, and parades. This festivity powerfully illustrates the vibrant atmosphere that comes and goes in Apple Valley. When that atmosphere needs to arrive, it comes out with a bang!

The name would seem to suggest that Johnny Appleseed stopped by this region during his travels. That's actually very possible. Regardless, you have to try the apples while you are here. The Apple Valley sloppy Joe is arguably the world's best too. Yet it's not all about apples and sloppy Joes. This town within the Twin Cities region is home to 49,084 people, and that number has been steadily increasing. That's a sign Apple Valley does more than sloppy Joes and apples right. Of course, the cider's nice too. The bottom line, though, is that Apple Valley provides a sweet blend of delicious nature, charming innovation, and the sizzling comforts of home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Apple Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Apple Valley, MN

Finding an apartment in Apple Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

