Nuvelo at Parkside

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

limit: 2

restrictions: Dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered and shots up to date. Vet records may be requested. Other small or caged animals allowed, please call for details. Breed restrictions (mixed breed or full) include Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed.

Dogs deposit: $200 fee: $200 rent: $40/ month per pet