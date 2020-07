Springs At Cobblestone Lake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park hot tub

Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm. A local favorite is the Crooked Pint Ale House, where you can tip back your favorite IPA with friends. On your way home, stop by Hy-Vee or Target for fresh ingredients and cook up a meal to enjoy alfresco on your private patio or balcony. Your commute to quality employers like UTC Aerospace Systems, Thomson Reuters, UPS and Blue Cross Blue Shield MN is quick, all under 15 miles away. Cable/Internet and Valet Trash Services are included in your monthly rent.