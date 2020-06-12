/
2 bedroom apartments
87 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, MN
24 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1010 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Downtown Apple Valley
74 Units Available
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds Opening Spring of 2020, Nuvelo at Parkside offers a new kind of living in Apple Valley, Minnesota. 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location.
Downtown Apple Valley
14 Units Available
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1222 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Downtown Apple Valley
31 Units Available
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Downtown Apple Valley
20 Units Available
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
1 Unit Available
14764 Excelsior Lane
14764 Excelsior Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent in Apple Valley!! - Cozy townhome with gas Fireplace, Single Garage. 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths washer & dryer in the unit.Fresh paint and NEW carpeting. Near Pilot Knob & 150th.
Results within 1 mile of Apple Valley
80 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.
Results within 5 miles of Apple Valley
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
24 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
11 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1030 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
13 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1017 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1000 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
20 Units Available
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
950 sqft
Just off of Rahn Road, these one- and two-bedroom units feature a selection of amenities, including on-site laundry, paid heat, off-street parking and garages. Pet-friendly.
28 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
