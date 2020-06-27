All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 12556 Everton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
12556 Everton Avenue
Last updated August 25 2019 at 1:24 PM

12556 Everton Avenue

12556 Everton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12556 Everton Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Scott Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is in the 196 school district. Lebanon Hills park system in walking distance. Backyard deck overlooks yard. Available Aug 13th.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12556 Everton Avenue have any available units?
12556 Everton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 12556 Everton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12556 Everton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12556 Everton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12556 Everton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12556 Everton Avenue offer parking?
No, 12556 Everton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12556 Everton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12556 Everton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12556 Everton Avenue have a pool?
No, 12556 Everton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12556 Everton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12556 Everton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12556 Everton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12556 Everton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12556 Everton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12556 Everton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities