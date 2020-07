Regent’s Club of Troy

Amenities

Regents Club of Troy is an elegant, private apartment community that provides world-class amenities and conveniences. Located near I-75/Woodward/M-59, our community has a stunning clubhouse, complete with indoor/outdoor pools, fitness center, English conservatory, and theatre room. Nationally ranked number one for Customer Service by CEL and Associates, Regents Club of Troy is located in the award-winning Troy School District, and is just minutes from Somerset Collection and Downtown Birmingham. Offering a variety of floor plans, ranging from one bedroom to penthouse options, every apartment features granite countertops, washer/dryer, and marble bathrooms with large soaking tubs. Our apartments have distinctive touches, such as crown molding, gas fireplaces, and Kohler pedestal sinks. Our gated community boasts hotel-like accommodations, including climate-controlled garage parking and an on-site concierge. Our apartment homes are in high demand, call today to reserve your place.