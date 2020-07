Amenities

WE HAVE DISCOUNTED THE RENT JUST FOR YOU!! BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC BUILDING right behind THE FISHER BUILDING. Move in by 3/31/2020 with a discount in rent. Welcome Home to The Richmond Apartment Homes where we offer classic one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the new center area. Our 1 bedroom is located on the top floor of this beautiful historic building with on site laundry and convenient location to Henry Ford Hospital, minutes to downtown Detroit, close to shopping and major freeways (I-94, I-10 and I-75). We are also close to Motor City Casino and Little Ceasar's Arena. Call today before it's too late.



(RLNE4575842)