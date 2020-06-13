/
oregon
59 Apartments for rent in Oregon, OH📍
Redwood Oregon
4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1206 sqft
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2144 Caledonia St
2144 Caledonia Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1392 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - East Toledo - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty to schedule your showing at (419) 385-5555.
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
1306 Ellis
1306 Ellis Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$715
1519 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath East Side on Ellis - This 1,519 SqFt 3 bed 1 bath East side special has hardwood floors throughout! The sun room is perfect for enjoying the warm days of summer.
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2333 Valentine St.
2333 Valentine Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
748 sqft
Valentine House is Waiting - Make it your next home. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. All rooms are on one floor. The kitchen, dining, and living rooms are separated.
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
726 Earl St
726 Earl Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
East Side on Earl 2 Bed 1 Bath $650/Month - Large Front Porch For Enjoying The Summer Months. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Features Newer Carpet & Vinyl Flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
East Toledo
220 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3125 Cottage
3125 Cottage Avenue, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1098 sqft
Freshly Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Home - Make this comfortable 2 bedroom house your home. New beautiful flooring throughout the first floor and bathroom. New furnace and water heater. Appliances include gas stove and refrigerator.
Onyx
1 Unit Available
1011 Woodland Ave
1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1351 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage.
South Side
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.
South Side
1 Unit Available
1045 Orchard St
1045 Orchard Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath On Orchard Located In South End - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Orchard Located In The South End. New Vinyl Flooring In Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Updates Include Kitchen Flooring, Counters.
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
332 E LAKE ST
332 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
North Side Home - 3 Bed 1 Bath home on the North Side of Toledo. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
330 e lake street
330 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$740
1300 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet.
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3333 Mulberry St
3333 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$735
709 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
340 East Lake Street (NEW) - 1
340 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Fresh paint throughout * New floors throughout * Completely remodeled To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
TOTCO
1 Unit Available
2477 FRANKLIN
2477 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1252 sqft
North Side Home - 3 bed 1 bath Living room, dining room. Kitchen. North side of Toledo. No Pets. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.
South Side
1 Unit Available
860 Prouty
860 Prouty Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1490 sqft
3 Bedroom in S. Toledo - This is an awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home featuring a living room, dining room, basement and garage. Drive by and check it out. If interested, call Flex Realty Property Management at 419-843-4335 to schedule a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
26693 Amberwood Dr
26693 Amberwood Drive, Wood County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2476 sqft
26693 Amberwood Dr. Perrysburg, OH 43551 - 4 bedroom Perrysburg home with attached 2 car garage. 2 and a half baths and nearly 2500 square feet. Close to Perrysburg shopping and quick access to I75. Schedule a showing or apply at www.
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1607 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
514 sqft
Available for rent now are spacious and beautiful one bedroom apartments along Brooke Park Drive near the Michigan line.
