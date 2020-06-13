/
111 Apartments for rent in Woodhaven, MI📍
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
27100 CAHILL Road
27100 Cahill Rd, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$1,900
10000 sqft
Office space available for lease conveniently located close to I75, Detroit Metro Airport, Infrastructure and a variety of businesses. Ford Motor Company Manufacturer in Woodhaven only about 5 miles of the vicinity.
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Southgate
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.
Wyandotte
2243 19th St
2243 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with a partially finished basement and enclosed back porch, kitchen, dining room and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Quiet area and close to schools.
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.
Patersons Home
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.
Patersons Home
14360 GAGE Street
14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
***FOR RENT*** TAYLOR 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1100 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, CENTRAL AIR, COMPLETELY FENCED YARD, SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE DINING AREA, SOME APPLIANCES
Riverview
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Riverview
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Southgate
13741 Longtin St
13741 Longtin Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Southgate. Amenities included: central air, new stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, fenced in yard, and enclosed back porch. No Utilities included.
26324 E Huron River Dr
26324 Huron River Drive, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$1,850
1350 sqft
Downtown Flat Rock this 1350 SF white box on main busy street with bathroom and full basement. 2 Front entrances and 2 rear exits. All new lights, electrical and drywall. 1" gas supply line fit for a restaurant use, office, many services or retail.
12640 DELTA Street
12640 Delta St, Taylor, MI
Studio
$12,500
26500 sqft
24 MO MIN LEASE; 26000 SQ FT BUILDING WITH 20000 SF WAREHOUSE & APPROX 6000 SF OFFICES; 4800 FRONT OFFICE AND 1200 WHSE OFFICES; ADD'L 4800 SF "BONUS" UPPER STORAGE OVER FRONT OFFICES. 20FT ROLLUP AND 3 10 FT ROLLUP W/ LOADING DOCKS.
Wyandotte
3387 FORT Street
3387 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$1,500
836 sqft
Close to 900 Square Feet available in this vibrant shopping center. Join the well established occupants in this well maintained and attractive building. Surrounded by many office and retail users.
24901 MAYFAIR Street
24901 Mayfair St, Flat Rock, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
Creekside Village Condo for lease. Lovely townhouse. All new flooring. Carpeting upstairs. Laminate downstairs. Neat clean, neutral. Note 1.5 baths, spacious rooms and ready for immediately occupancy. Great complex. Pretty grounds with play-scape.
Southgate
15628 FORT ST
15628 Fort Street, Southgate, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Main Road Fort Street, Southgate Commercial space for lease. Total 2,000 square feet of open space, ready for your own build-out ideas. Zoned for any commercial business, medical, office or general business.
Riverview
18205 RIVERVIEW Street
18205 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
940 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Riverview, this home sits nicely in a small neighborhood with a 1 car garage. You can enjoy the plenty of space provided in the basement of the home for storage or usable space.
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer Evenings and much more; You are literally across the Street from the Humbug Marina
