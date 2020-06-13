/
highland park
229 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, MI📍
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Avalon St
70 Avalon Street, Highland Park, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
Outstanding home in Avalon Village. This property is a nice blend of historic beauty meshed with sophisticated updates. Bright and clean, it features five bedrooms and one and a half baths, beautiful wood floors throughout and brassbound fixtures.
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
45 Massachusetts St
45 Massachusetts Avenue, Highland Park, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,700
2385 sqft
A must see! Steps away from the Woodward Ave! If you're looking for space, this is it! This home has 3 floors with a bathroom on each floor and 6 bedrooms (one is very small and another has an additional enclosed sitting area)! This home in Highland
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
36 Brighton St
36 Brighton Street, Highland Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
Move in ready four bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bathroom, freshly painted...must see. Call or text for showings 248-790-0004 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5770213)
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
16255 Parkside St.
16255 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1422 sqft
4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Freshly renovated home Detroit.
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
17183 Goddard St
17183 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed rooms 1 bath , basement , garage, ready to move in quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes from Detroit downtown. Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391657)
Central
1 Unit Available
242 Harmon St
242 Harmon Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
$1550 - Large 4 Bedroom, Renovated Home - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Beautiful, four bedroom, two bathroom, 1700 sq. ft. home.
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2433 La Belle St
2433 La Belle St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
41 W Savannah St
41 West Savannah Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$650
1400 sqft
To schedule an appointment Email your government issued identification, address of property you are interested in viewing and telephone number to contact you to GreatLakesShowingRequest@gmail.
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
550 W Grixdale
550 West Grixdale Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2650 sqft
Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
15615 Normandy St
15615 Normandy Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1344 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with a basement and garage - now available for rent! Located near Livernois & Lodge Freeway.
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2202 Pasadena St
2202 Pasadena St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$749
Available 06/14/20 This 3/1.5 Upper Flat is located in one of Detroit's more civic-minded communities, led by local nonprofit Focus: Hope. It's just 3 blocks from the local dollar store and five from the local grocer.
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2630 Richton Street - 1
2630 Richton Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2630 Richton Street - 1 in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central
1 Unit Available
109 Leicester Court - 4
109 Leicester Ct, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This beautifully renovated 8 unit building sits on the North End one of Detroit's most popular neighborhoods. Living here makes you steps from Woodward Ave, a walk to the Q Line, moments from Mid Town, Downtown, and UpTown.
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2215 W BOSTON
2215 West Boston Boulevard, Detroit, MI
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
4500 sqft
W OW!THIS INCREDIBLE HOME HAS ALL THE CHARM OF PRIME BOSTON EDISON HISTORIC HOME W/ALL NEW CONSTRUCTION AMENITIES!COMPLETELY RENOVATED FROM THE WALLS TO INCLUDE ALL NEW
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
951 Whitmore Road - 202
951 Whitmore Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors, Close to Palmer Park and easy Access to Woodward. Water and heat included. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas .No Pets Allowed. A 13+month lease is available.
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
2531 West McNichols
2531 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
Huge apartments, biggest in 6 mile area, newly renovated common area and units with professional hands on management.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$918
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Downtown Detroit
3 Units Available
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
University
8 Units Available
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Highland Park, the median rent is $493 for a studio, $596 for a 1-bedroom, $776 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,031 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Highland Park, check out our monthly Highland Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Highland Park area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland Park from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
