Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets in unit laundry extra storage stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage coffee bar lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems. With its walkability and access to public transportation and major expressways, The Boulevard is home to long-term Detroiters, new residents, and visitors.The Boulevard offers studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments with attached parking, ground floor retail and restaurants, in a community that is both family and pet friendly.