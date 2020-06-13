/
/
dexter
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Dexter
2 Units Available
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dexter
1 Unit Available
293 Victoria Drive
293 Victoria Drive, Dexter, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1185 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dexter
1 Unit Available
3545 Edison Street
3545 Edison Street, Dexter, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2964 sqft
Suacy-Chic Bungalow, fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (with 3rd plumbed/drywalled full bath upstairs ready to finish with new home owner/plank flooring). Vaulted ceilings on main floor living area.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd
4261 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
984 sqft
Totally remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with 2 car attached garage. All new paint and carpet /vinyl floors. Big living room with gas fireplace. Full laundry room with washer and dryer included.
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
165 Rockwood Court
165 Rockwood Court, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2930 sqft
The Bouma Group, Martin Bouma, 734-761-3060, www.Bouma.com. Lovely 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5145 Hensley Drive
5145 Hensley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2109 sqft
Looking to tour this home? Call Jen Langenburg 734.476.5400. You will love the curb appeal of this home in Vienna Woods Subdivision on over an acre of property in Scio Township. This home boasts over 2,000 sq feet and features 4 bedrooms & 2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
396 Sedgewood Lane
396 Sedgewood Lane, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2400 sqft
Phenomenal 4 bedroom 2.1 bath colonial style home tucked away in Scio Twp with Ann Arbor Schools. Walking into the home you are greeted with wood flooring into the family room with open kitchen concept.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8673 Magnolia Way
8673 Magnolia Way, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2771 sqft
This beautiful Thornton Farms home feels brand new! Built in 2015, this welcoming home is neat as a pin and provides plenty of flexible living spaces to suit anyone's tastes and needs.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Northside
46 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
779 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
2089 sqft
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Saunders Crescent
1410 Saunders Crescent, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1410 Saunders Crescent Available 07/03/20 1410 Saunders Crescent - 3 Bedroom - Three bedroom ranch in desirable wines neighborhood. Wood floors through out the house, partially finished basement.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,370
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South University
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2339 Boulder Ridge Blvd
2339 Boulder Ridge Boulevard, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2448 sqft
Available 07/01/20 * New appliances - Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer * 3 level AC/Heating zoning system with individual temperature control on each level * Family room and basement prepped for home theater speakers * Finished basement with Granite
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Main
1 Unit Available
117 E. Davis
117 East Davis Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
117 E. Davis Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - 117 E. Davis - This house has three bedrooms, and one bath. This home is close to Main Street and U of M Athletic Campus. A quick walk to Central. Nice yard, quiet street! On site parking.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Yost
1 Unit Available
800 Sylvan Ave
800 Sylvan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/30/20 Listed Exclusively by J. Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. Four bedroom, one bathroom home. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and driveway parking. Walk to U of M athletic campus and downtown. (RLNE2446966)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dexter rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,760.
Some of the colleges located in the Dexter area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dexter from include Detroit, Toledo, Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Farmington Hills.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
East Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIBloomfield Hills, MIBath, MIClawson, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MI