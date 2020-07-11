14 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI with move-in specials

"There is a resilience that rises from somewhere deep within your streets. You can't define it, but you can feel it. You can feel it overflowing from the people who call you home, from people who are always proud to declare, 'I'm from Detroit'." (Eminem - "Letter To Detroit").

Welcome to Motor City! Detroit is the hard-working city that put the automotive industry on the map—and the one currently struggling to keep it there.

Due to population transition in recent years, Detroit is undergoing a sort of accommodation renovation. Thus, apartment hunting in Detroit may feel daunting. Perhaps it’s a bit like thrift-store shopping in Bolshevik Russia. There are some splendid gems—but you’ll have to sort through the torn coats and empty vodka bottles to find them. Fear not: that’s why we’ve crafted this guide. Heed our counsel and you’ll be enjoying that International Skyline in style and comfort. First, however, here are some questions you may be too embarrassed to ask. See more