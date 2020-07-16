All apartments in Detroit
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:47 PM

50 Westminster - 1W

50 Westminster St · (248) 905-1246
Location

50 Westminster St, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
North End! Beautiful historic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in North End with open living room kitchen, exposed brick and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and baths, in-unit laundry and secure gated parking, central AC and video intercom system. $1450 includes water
North End! Beautiful historic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in North End with open living room kitchen, exposed brick and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and baths, in-unit laundry and secure gated parking, central AC and video intercom system includes water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 50 Westminster - 1W have any available units?
50 Westminster - 1W has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Westminster - 1W have?
Some of 50 Westminster - 1W's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Westminster - 1W currently offering any rent specials?
50 Westminster - 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Westminster - 1W pet-friendly?
No, 50 Westminster - 1W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 50 Westminster - 1W offer parking?
Yes, 50 Westminster - 1W offers parking.
Does 50 Westminster - 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Westminster - 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Westminster - 1W have a pool?
No, 50 Westminster - 1W does not have a pool.
Does 50 Westminster - 1W have accessible units?
No, 50 Westminster - 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Westminster - 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Westminster - 1W does not have units with dishwashers.

