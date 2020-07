Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils

Great New Center Townhome - Property Id: 290860



Modern two floor townhome in a convenient location with more places opening up every month. Walking distance to a great park, Henry Ford Hospital, and the QLine station & bus stops. 3 miles from Downtown.



One bedroom on each floor and a full bathroom plus a jacuzzi + powder bathroom. High ceilings. Two car attached garage. Outdoor balcony with wonderful view of historic landmark, Fisher Building.

No Pets Allowed



