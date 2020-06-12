Apartment List
69 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1225 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1162 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Broadway
71 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Elbel
8 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3144 Turnberry Ln
3144 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Turnberry Ln in Ann Arbor. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
5653 Arbor Chase Drive
5653 Arbor Chase Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1319 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath, light filled Condo in Arbor Chase Condominiums. Fabulous location, close to highways, shopping and even downtown Ann Arbor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 W Oakbrook Dr
117 Oakbrook Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
117 W. Oakbrook Available 08/29/20 Professionally managed condo. We are pleased to offer 117 W Oakbrook. This property offers high end new construction with a fabulous Ann Arbor location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
South Maple
1 Unit Available
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road
1315 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1173 sqft
Great Price & Location! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1926 Lindsay Lane
1926 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1523 sqft
Desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Brentwood Square - upper unit. Conveniently located on the city bus route and walking distance to shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
1050 Wall Street
1050 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
July 1 occupancy. Quiet, secure, sun filled River Park Place condo. One covered parking place. Newer paint and newer carpet throughout. Sparkling in ground pool. Beautiful Club House. Across from Medical Center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
121 Kingsley West
121 West Kingsley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1073 sqft
Newly constructed, spacious condo in downtown Ann Arbor. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping, Kerrytown and UM. Oversized 250 square foot private terrace with gas connect.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
2741 Barclay Way
2741 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1001 sqft
Located near U of M's North Campus, 2741 Barclay Way is a beautiful town home with an open layout and filled with natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Allen
1 Unit Available
2215 S Huron Parkway
2215 South Huron Parkway, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1053 sqft
Sharp condo living in prime Ann Arbor location. Walk to Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble and many local stores & restaurants. Directly on the AATA bus route to UM Central, North Campus and U of M Medical Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1892 Lindsay Lane
1892 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1402 sqft
Best location in Ann Arbor. Very close to Whole Foods Market, Barnes & Noble bookstore, Gallup Park and Golf course, U of M Hospitals. Move in condition. Grand Family room and dining area with fireplace. New appliances, new windows. No water bill.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2259 S Main Street
2259 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1086 sqft
Perfect location, freshly painted and professionally cleaned.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Glazier Way
1 Unit Available
684 Peninsula Court
684 Peninsula Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
Listed exclusively by Mary Jackson, KW Ann Arbor 734-995-9400. This sharp 2-bedroom Patio Floor-Plan unit at Geddes Lake Condos is available for immediate occupancy.

June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ann Arbor rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Ann Arbor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,308 for a two-bedroom. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,308 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ann Arbor.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

