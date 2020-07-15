Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:08 AM
32 Apartments For Rent Near UM-D
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,456
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
North Dearborn Park
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.
Dearborn Heights
17747 W OUTER Drive
17747 W Outer Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Min 2 year lease, credit scores must be over 620, proof of income will be required (if self emplyed tax returns will be required, NO Section 8, NON Smokers, Very nice three bedroom custom brick ranch that has been freshly painted tru-out, 1.
Golfcrest
706 S BRADY Road
706 S Brady Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
FOR LEASE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH. RANCH CONDO WITH VIEW OF FORD FIELD PARK. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. WALK IN CLOSETS. DOOR-WALL TO BALCONY FROM LIVING RM.
Parkland
7525 Beaverland
7525 Beaverland Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
$1,050- 3 Bedroom Freshly Renovated Bungalow - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Bungalow. Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools.
Riverbend
22609 CHERRY HILL Street
22609 Cherry Hill Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
704 sqft
Consider this Cottage Like Ranch for your next lease property!! Nice Location!! Great home for any type of tenant!! Seller will work with additional lease option time with reliable tenant. 200.00 Cleaning Fee is non re-fundable.
Morley
22700 GARRISON Street
22700 Garrison Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH ON THE 9TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING DOWTOWN DEARBORN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOO, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, YOUR OWN STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT, HOA INCLUDES, A/C, FURNACE, HOT WATER, SWIMMING POOL, TRASH
Warrendale
7340 Stout St
7340 Stout Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
794 sqft
No garage, gas stove hook up, vinyl and brick exterior, carpet throughout living room and tile in kitchen. Call or click to apply today! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action
Parkland
7444 Dolphin
7444 Dolphin Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
7444 Dolphin - 3 Bed 1 Bath For Rent! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. Washer Dryer Hookups.
Dearborn Heights
5751 DREXEL Street
5751 Drexel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
FORD AND TELEGRAPH AREA. BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE CRESTWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CREDIT CHECK OTHER REFERENCE REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.
Warrendale
8035 Westwood St
8035 Westwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Cozy bungalow home located just North of Tireman Ave. and East of Evergreen Rd. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, fresh paint, dining room, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.
Woodworth
15120 MICHIGAN Avenue
15120 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,425
1000 sqft
High profile medical office space for lease on busy Michigan Ave Rd, great exposure and easy access to major hospitals & highways, 4 exam rooms, private Doctor’s office, large shared lobby, receptionist area, break room & restrooms, plenty of
Duvall - Edison
1213 MASON Street
1213 Mason Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,600
1500 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION PLUS GREAT PARKING FRONT AND BACK. IN THE HEAT OF WEST DEARBORN. ALSO A SECOND SUITE AVAILABLE 1165 SQFT.
Warrendale
8085 Grandville Ave
8085 Grandville Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
Nice 3 bedroom framed bungalow, 1 bath, nice backyard, clean open basement, New carpet throughout ready to move in.
Woodworth
15044 MICHIGAN AVE
15044 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,995
1900 sqft
PRIME LOCATION MEDICAL/OFFICE SUITE ALMOST 1900 SFT INSIDE RECENTLY RENOVATED MEDICAL BUILDING ON HIGH TRAFFIC ROAD. 4 EXAMS ROOM. OFFICE SPACE. LOTS OF PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE. EASY TO SHOW.
Warrendale
7431 Penrod
7431 Penrod Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Single Family for Lease - PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT! BRAND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT! FULLY UPDATED WITH NEW CARPET AND PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS AND NEW FLOORS.
Gindely
23500 PARK ST Street
23500 Park Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$4,800
10049 sqft
GREAT LOCATION. FOR LEASE BEAUTIFUL MEDICAL SUITE WITH 3200 SQ.FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR.
Warrendale
7361 Greenview
7361 Greenview Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 bedroom Warrendale area - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room, 2 bedrooms 1st floor. Large bedroom 2nd floor. New carpet. New paint. Updated kitchen. $800 per month $1200 deposit Www.michiganpropertyresource.
Morley
1103 WASHINGTON Street
1103 Washington Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$900
3584 sqft
Beautifully maintain all updated professional building has TWO upper units (830 SQ. FT) available to lease. These units are separately metered. Office includes a reception area, conference room, kitchen, bathroom, and two private offices.
Warrendale
7355 Heyden St
7355 Heyden Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1602 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home. Freshly painted. Formal dining room
