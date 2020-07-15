/
Lawrence Technological University
15 Apartments For Rent Near Lawrence Technological University
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Southfield Downtown
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075
16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020.
Southfield Downtown
17534 Gateway Circle
17534 Gateway Circle, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1551 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Gated Community Vistas 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 15884 Hard to find a find 3 bedroom Townhouse condo in the heart of Southfield. Gated community, "walking" distance to Providence Hospital.
5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304
5000 Town Ctr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths.
27054 Arlington
27054 Arlington Drive, Southfield, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1919 sqft
Attention Renters! Try-level ready for new tenant July 1st! Submit your application & credentials now. Well established neighborhood. Close to business district and expressways. Freshly painted in neutral colors. New grey carpet installed 2018.
20521 Woodburn Dr
20521 Woodburn, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with a large sun room, 1 car garage on a beautiful wooded lot. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent) No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
21550 Duns Scotus St.
21550 Duns Scotus Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1284 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed/1.
24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive
24111 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE. Unique opportunity to lease with significant amenities available in multi unit building with various floor plans and space options.
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar
Berg - Lasher
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
