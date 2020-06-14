35 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1917 Lindsay Lane
1917 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
A two bedroom Condo in Ann Arbor MI Very convenient location. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ann-arbor-mi?lid=12360752 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5514622)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
1288 sqft
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South University
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Main
1 Unit Available
117 E. Davis
117 East Davis Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
117 E. Davis Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - 117 E. Davis - This house has three bedrooms, and one bath. This home is close to Main Street and U of M Athletic Campus. A quick walk to Central. Nice yard, quiet street! On site parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Packard
1 Unit Available
1116 S Forest Ave
1116 South Forest Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
8 Bedrooms
$5,800
2700 sqft
8 bedroom house with a large backyard Available 08/31/20 This eight bedroom house has bedrooms and bathrooms in every floor from basement to the third floor. Basement has two bedrooms, free laundry and a full bath with tub and shower.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Main
1 Unit Available
812 Brown St
812 Brown St, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available 08/28/20 Available. Fall to Fall lease. 2 blocks away from Downtown and only 12 minutes walk to UOM Central Campus Diag. A 6 bedroom 2 full baths which is fully remodeled.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old West Side Historic District
1 Unit Available
203 Koch Ave
203 Koch Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available 08/16/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near Hoover and S Main. Close to down town cafes, bars and restaurants and still only a 12-15 minute walk to Campus. 5 bedroom + a study and 2 full baths. Suited for 6 tenants.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Packard
1 Unit Available
939 Greenwood
939 Greenwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,760
939 Greenwood Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Modern 6 Bedroom House - Newly renovated! Six bedrooms plus additional large bonus room can be used for study, TV or game room! Furnished three story house features big living room/dining area

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
522 Detroit St # 1
522 Detroit St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
#1 Available 08/16/20 Available Fall lease. Kerry Town. A place to spoil yourself. . . Picnic with a Georgia reuben and a latte on your spacious, private back deck or watch the folks filter down to the market from your lime yellow front porch swing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Germantown
1 Unit Available
305 Packard
305 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
305 PACKARD Available 08/28/20 Spacious Five Bedroom House with Finished Basement and Updated Kitchen - Spacious five bedroom, two bathroom house with original wood-work, hardwood floors, and central air conditioning.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elbel
1 Unit Available
426 Hill St
426 Hill Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
Available May, 2020 or for Fall, 2020: Spacious 6 bedroom house on the central campus, at the corner of Hill and Sybil, 3 blocks from Law School and Michigan Union. Full basement with storage and FREE Laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 FREE PARKING AND LAUNDRY! Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old West Side Historic District
1 Unit Available
916 S Main St
916 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1910 sqft
916 S.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 1
414 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#1 Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town. Close to restaurants and cafes, near Medical/Nursing Schools, UOM Hospitals and only a 10 minute walk to the heart of UOM Campus.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Burns Park
1 Unit Available
708 Dewey Ave
708 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
708 Dewey Available 08/28/20 TIERED PRICING: $3,500/month for 5 tenants; $3,200/month for 4 tenants; or $2,850/month for 3 tenants LATE AUGUST LEASE: Charming 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 story furnished house close to S. State.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
504 Lawrence St # 2
504 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus. 100% been remodeled.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Area
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1860 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 Waymarket Dr
701 Waymarket Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
350 sqft
Quiet, Clean Suites Near Hospitals - Property Id: 254900 Enjoy our spacious, apartment-style suites featuring a full kitchen and flexible work and dining space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Central
1 Unit Available
210 Beakes St
210 Beakes Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Available. Fall lease. Kerry Town, 1 block from Zingerman Sandwich Shop and near E Kingsley and N Fifth Ave. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 12 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
514 E Kingsley St Apt 2
514 East Kingsley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
#2 Available 08/28/20 Available, Fall to Fall lease. Near N State and Kingsley, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and about 8 minutes walk to the heart of UOM Campus. 4 bedroom 2 baths, fully remodeled.

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ann Arbor rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Ann Arbor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,308 for a two-bedroom. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,308 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ann Arbor.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

