103 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with garage
1 of 47
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 28
Ann Arbor (or "A²" as it's known to mathematically inclined locals) offers a little bit of everything, for practically everybody. Looking for a small town with a "big city" social calendar? Bingo! Tree-lined streets and historic homes? Sure! Decent public transportation? No problem! A walkable downtown with fab restaurants and nightlife? Check!
AA's got all of this and more. There's lots of variety and you can most likely find something you'll like that's right for you...but you do have to carefully choose your 'hood. That's where we come in...
Central AA Downtown is very lively. The rehabbed homes, condos and loft conversions of the Old Fourth Ward Historic District are a current hot spot. Expect competition to be fierce, and start your search plenty early.
Northeast AA Condos, semi-detached one- and two-story units, townhouses, and apartment complexes all combine to make up the area known as Lower Town.
Southwest AA Rental opps abound in Southwest AA, ranging from affordable to luxury. Proximity of the area to I-94 means easy freeway access.
That's A-Squared in a nutshell. With a little bit of cash and a whole lotta perseverance, you'll be an Ann Arborite in no time . . . strolling the streets, and smelling the fresh, midwestern air. See more
Ann Arbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.