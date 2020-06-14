103 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with garage

Apartment List
Ann Arbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,632
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.

Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
111 Ashley
111 N Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,350
922 sqft
Chic Downtown Condo At Popular At Ashley Terrace. One bedroom, one bath condo with 927 square feet. Large master suite, with spacious bath and walk in closet, This unit Is bright and airy with wonderful, long southern views of downtown Ann Arbor.

1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.

1 Unit Available
1410 Saunders Crescent
1410 Saunders Crescent, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1410 Saunders Crescent Available 07/03/20 1410 Saunders Crescent - 3 Bedroom - Three bedroom ranch in desirable wines neighborhood. Wood floors through out the house, partially finished basement.

North Area
1 Unit Available
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.

Vet's Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
2005 Dexter Avenue
2005 Dexter Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming west side Ann Arbor home. This house features original woodwork, refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, two full updated bathrooms, a fully fenced backyard, and a cute exterior.

1 Unit Available
1391 Rosewood
1391 Rosewood Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 Rosewood Available 07/01/20 1391 Rosewood - This cute house has 2 bedrooms, a fenced-in yard, deck, and a two-car detached garage. Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989 (RLNE3803081)

Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and

North Area
1 Unit Available
809 Hillcrest Drive
809 Hillcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
1600 sqft
Available 08/29/20 Beautifully renovated Cali style home in the desirable water hill neighborhood. Walk downtown or to the beautiful Hunt park.

1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.

1 Unit Available
3477 Ashburnam Rd
3477 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 09/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Single family home for rent in Arbor Hills neighborhood. The home sits on the very end of a cul-de-sac and a City Park adjacent.

1 Unit Available
117 W Oakbrook Dr
117 Oakbrook Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
117 W. Oakbrook Available 08/29/20 Professionally managed condo. We are pleased to offer 117 W Oakbrook. This property offers high end new construction with a fabulous Ann Arbor location.

North Area
1 Unit Available
225 Sunset Road
225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1860 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.

1 Unit Available
2005 E Stadium Blvd
2005 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK - ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN BURNS PARK. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BUILT-IN CHINA CABINETS AND BOOKCASES, BAY WINDOW WITH WINDOW SEAT, FIREPLACE, RECESSED LIGHTING, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT.

Virginia Park
1 Unit Available
1111 W Huron St 2
1111 West Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Great 1-bedroom Apartment with Social Distancing - Property Id: 245563 This amazing second floor apartment is located in the historic district of Old West Side, Ann Arbor.

Greenview and Pioneer Nature Area
1 Unit Available
1487 Kirtland Dr
1487 Kirtland Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOTTA LOVE IT!! Charming bungalow boasts newly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout plus brand new carpet in bedrooms.

Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3144 Turnberry Ln
3144 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Turnberry Ln in Ann Arbor. View photos, descriptions and more!

Southeast Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
3088 Village Circle
3088 Village Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
Exceptional value for two bedroom rental in Ann Arbor with FULL BASEMENT and ATTACHED garage. Great central locationwith easy access to highways and quick drive to both UM or EMU.

2 Units Available
2455 S Main St
2455 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239. This duplex is divided up by floor. The first floor is unit 1 and features 2 beds/1bath. The second floor is unit 2 and has 1 bed/1 bath.

Arbor Heights
1 Unit Available
5653 Arbor Chase Drive
5653 Arbor Chase Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1319 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath, light filled Condo in Arbor Chase Condominiums. Fabulous location, close to highways, shopping and even downtown Ann Arbor.

Allen
1 Unit Available
3134 Asher Road
3134 Asher Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2172 sqft
This 3-story Berkshire Creek condo has an ideal central location and is rated very bikeable by WalkScore.com! Easy walk to Walgreens, Whole Foods, and more.
City Guide for Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor (or "A²" as it's known to mathematically inclined locals) offers a little bit of everything, for practically everybody. Looking for a small town with a "big city" social calendar? Bingo! Tree-lined streets and historic homes? Sure! Decent public transportation? No problem! A walkable downtown with fab restaurants and nightlife? Check!

AA's got all of this and more. There's lots of variety and you can most likely find something you'll like that's right for you...but you do have to carefully choose your 'hood. That's where we come in...

Central AA Downtown is very lively. The rehabbed homes, condos and loft conversions of the Old Fourth Ward Historic District are a current hot spot. Expect competition to be fierce, and start your search plenty early.

Northeast AA Condos, semi-detached one- and two-story units, townhouses, and apartment complexes all combine to make up the area known as Lower Town.

Southwest AA Rental opps abound in Southwest AA, ranging from affordable to luxury. Proximity of the area to I-94 means easy freeway access.

That's A-Squared in a nutshell. With a little bit of cash and a whole lotta perseverance, you'll be an Ann Arborite in no time . . . strolling the streets, and smelling the fresh, midwestern air. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

