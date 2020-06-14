29 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with gym
Ann Arbor (or "A²" as it's known to mathematically inclined locals) offers a little bit of everything, for practically everybody. Looking for a small town with a "big city" social calendar? Bingo! Tree-lined streets and historic homes? Sure! Decent public transportation? No problem! A walkable downtown with fab restaurants and nightlife? Check!
AA's got all of this and more. There's lots of variety and you can most likely find something you'll like that's right for you...but you do have to carefully choose your 'hood. That's where we come in...
Central AA Downtown is very lively. The rehabbed homes, condos and loft conversions of the Old Fourth Ward Historic District are a current hot spot. Expect competition to be fierce, and start your search plenty early.
Northeast AA Condos, semi-detached one- and two-story units, townhouses, and apartment complexes all combine to make up the area known as Lower Town.
Southwest AA Rental opps abound in Southwest AA, ranging from affordable to luxury. Proximity of the area to I-94 means easy freeway access.
That's A-Squared in a nutshell. With a little bit of cash and a whole lotta perseverance, you'll be an Ann Arborite in no time . . . strolling the streets, and smelling the fresh, midwestern air. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ann Arbor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.