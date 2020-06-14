29 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI with gym

Ann Arbor (or "A²" as it's known to mathematically inclined locals) offers a little bit of everything, for practically everybody. Looking for a small town with a "big city" social calendar? Bingo! Tree-lined streets and historic homes? Sure! Decent public transportation? No problem! A walkable downtown with fab restaurants and nightlife? Check!

AA's got all of this and more. There's lots of variety and you can most likely find something you'll like that's right for you...but you do have to carefully choose your 'hood. That's where we come in...

Central AA Downtown is very lively. The rehabbed homes, condos and loft conversions of the Old Fourth Ward Historic District are a current hot spot. Expect competition to be fierce, and start your search plenty early.

Northeast AA Condos, semi-detached one- and two-story units, townhouses, and apartment complexes all combine to make up the area known as Lower Town.

Southwest AA Rental opps abound in Southwest AA, ranging from affordable to luxury. Proximity of the area to I-94 means easy freeway access.

That's A-Squared in a nutshell. With a little bit of cash and a whole lotta perseverance, you'll be an Ann Arborite in no time . . . strolling the streets, and smelling the fresh, midwestern air. See more