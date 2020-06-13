Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

16 Cheap Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ann Arbor Woods
8 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yost
3 Units Available
933 Dewey Ave
933 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great location on UM central campus. Large windows and large balcony. FREE PARKING ON-SITE. Laundry facilities available on-site. Tenant pays for utilities.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadway
3 Units Available
1556 Jones Dr
1556 Jones Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Room for rent on North Campus. Has private bathroom and furnished. Contact Sara @ 734-995-9200 for more information. (RLNE5582987)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South University
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)
Results within 1 mile of Ann Arbor

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4198 Packard, Unit 6
4198 Packard St, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
What a great place at a great price! New Wallside Windows. New stove. New kitchen floor. Freshly painted. Newer Carpet and light fixtures!! Great Deck Overlooking A Beautiful Court Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Ann Arbor
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,274
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1266 Leforge Rd
1266 Leforge Road, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
Eastern Lofts Apartments - Property Id: 49540 Details of the what's available for summer/fall 2020: 2 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting September 01, 2020 to August 20, 2021! - Rent ranges from $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
514 Emmet Street - 21
514 Emmet St, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
925 sqft
We have a pet friendly 2 bedrooms available to rent starting September 1! - Rent is $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 North Congress - 14
510 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 1! - Rent is $800, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
508 Villa Dr
508 Villa Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
870 sqft
2 bedroom Townhome with basement. First floor is the living room, kitchen and dining room. door to the backyard is located in the kitchen. The two bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
547 Villa Dr
547 Villa Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
870 sqft
2 bedroom Townhome with basement. First floor is the living room, kitchen and dining room. door to the backyard is located in the kitchen. The two bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Ann Arbor
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
660 Eugene St
660 Eugene Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Willow Run area is perfect for families. The home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan and a newly redone bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic East Side
1 Unit Available
407 E Cross St Apt 2
407 East Cross Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
We have a 1 bedroom apartment available for rent 06/01/20. This unit is renting for $795 including water in the rent price.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ann Arbor rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Ann Arbor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,308 for a two-bedroom. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,308 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ann Arbor.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

