Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

13 Studio Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
2 Units Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,499
477 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
48 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Ann Arbor
555 E William Street
555 East William Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,300
387 sqft
Ann Arbor Tower Plaza RENT $1,300/month is conveniently located in the Central Campus area of the University of Michigan, this 26 story building remains the tallest building in Ann Arbor.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Tappan
736 S. Forest #5
736 S Forest Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$920
400 sqft
Unit #5 Available 08/30/20 Studio Attic - Property Id: 319524 Top floor unique attic studio with vaulted ceilings. Great central campus location! Only two blocks to the Business and Law Schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Ann Arbor

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
1349 S HURON Street
1349 Huron Street, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$24,100
15228 sqft
AN OUTSTANDING ONE-OF-A-KIND WELL-MAINTAINED AND NICELY FINISHED ONE STORY OFFICE BUILDING IN A BUSINESS AND COMMERCIAL SETTING WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-945 AND APPROXIMATELY 16 MILES TO DETROIT METRO AIRPORT (20 MIN), 5 MILES TO WILLOW RUN AIRPORT (5
Results within 10 miles of Ann Arbor

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
265 S S Harris Road
265 S Harris Rd, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$7,000
10500 sqft
This 10,500 flex space consists 9,200 s.f. of warehouse & 1,300 s.f. of office space. ( Note 1,000 s.f. of the office space could be used as warehouse space. There is also potential for the tenant to secure an additional 3,000 s.f.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
1436 E MICHIGAN Avenue
1436 East Michigan Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,250
2600 sqft
BUILDING FOR LEASE NOW A BARBER SHOP WITH A REMODELED BATHROOM WITH A DOUBLE SINK AND CUSTOM CABINETS AND A BASEMENT.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
32959 Warren
32959 Warren Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 180O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
740 EMERICK Street
740 Emerick Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Studio
$1,200
1000 sqft
Extra Clean and Move In Condition - Available July 1st. Former Tax Accounting Business with Long term Salon and Dental Business. Landlord is anchor tenant with property always being maintained.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
265 S Harris - Bldg B Road
265 South Harris Road, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,700
2500 sqft
This office space consists 8 offices ranging in size from 200 to 400 sq. ft. Collectively there is 2,500 sq. ft. of build to suit office space. It is available for $8.00 to $14.00 / sq. ft. + NNN expenses based on the amount space leased.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
873 Cliffs Dr. #106
873 Cliffs Dr 106 B, Washtenaw County, MI
Studio
$1,150
873 Cliffs Dr. #106 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Lakeside Condo in Ypsilanti, MI - Come enjoy the best of both worlds with this gorgeous 1,374 sq ft 2 bed/1.

July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ann Arbor rents increased slightly over the past month

Ann Arbor rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,086 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,310 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren and Livonia have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8% and 1.6%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,310 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

