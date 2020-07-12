/
/
/
elbel
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:42 PM
163 Apartments for rent in Elbel, Ann Arbor, MI
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
934 S State St
934 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is the lower floor unit of an 11-bedroom house in a fantastic location! Located across the street from the Athletic Campus, this house is a short walk to the Big House, Ford School of Public Policy, Law Quad and Ross School of Business.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
426 Hill St
426 Hill Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
Available May, 2020 or for Fall, 2020: Spacious 6 bedroom house on the central campus, at the corner of Hill and Sybil, 3 blocks from Law School and Michigan Union. Full basement with storage and FREE Laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Elbel
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
120 Packard St # 1
120 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
71 sqft
Newly renovated home with two six bedroom apartments with great location in Germantown. These gorgeous apartments include all utitlies and washer dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902891)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 S Main St
303 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
998 sqft
MAIN STREET LOFT! Walk or bike to work, restaurants, shopping! Spacious condo boasts 2 large bedrooms, fabulous open concept living room/kitchen featuring awesome downtown views!. High ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Pauline Blvd
321 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
939 Greenwood
939 Greenwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,760
939 Greenwood Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Modern 6 Bedroom House - Newly renovated! Six bedrooms plus additional large bonus room can be used for study, TV or game room! Furnished three story house features big living room/dining area
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
849 E. University
849 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$6,780
849 East University - 6 bedroom house - Minutes walking distance to the UofM campus! All six bedrooms are large, big living room, separate dining room, newly updated basement rooms and bath, with a spacious front porch. Apply for free at www.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
841 E. University
841 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$8,400
841 East University - This large six bedroom home is one block from the B School and two from the law quad on U of M's central campus. House has a huge front porch, large living room, two fridges provided in kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 W. Summit
111 West Summit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
111 W. Summit Available 08/03/20 111 W. Summit - 3 Bedroom Home with Study - Available for August move in! Super location just off Main near Wheeler Park. Walk to Main Street/Kerrytown,close to UM Hospitals and easy access to M-14.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
119 West Mosley
119 West Mosley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
119 West Mosley Available 08/28/20 Available September 2020 - 119 West Mosley - Large three bedroom home with one bath. Separate dining room from kitchen, has a washer/dryer, and dishwasher. Spacious backyard, partially fenced in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
845 E. University
845 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,590
845 East University - 4 Bedroom House - Minutes walking distance to UofM Campus! Home has lots of space with a nice decorative fireplace, big porch, and great closet space. Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1121 Packard
1121 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,650
7 Bedrooms
Ask
1121 Packard Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Gorgeous 6 Bedroom House - Gorgeous house with six bedrooms, two full kitchens, and two full bathrooms. Spacious common spaces, laundry on-site, large bedrooms, & limited parking available.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Sylvan Ave
800 Sylvan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/30/20 Listed Exclusively by J. Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. Four bedroom, one bathroom home. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and driveway parking. Walk to U of M athletic campus and downtown. (RLNE2446966)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Lawrence St # 2
504 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus. 100% been remodeled.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
400 S Division Street
400 S Division St, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Downtown Ann Arbor! 3 bedroom 1 bath unit available for immediate occupancy. Located near Central Campus- corner of S. Division & E. William -on 2nd floor above the restaurant Namaste Flavours (formally Raja Rani).
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 E Liberty St Apt 5
322 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
951 sqft
Upscale Urban Loft Living in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor! Enjoy incredible views of the city from your own private terrace! Rare south facing two bedroom, two bath condo boasts open floor plan plus exposed brick and ductwork, high ceilings and
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,370
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 S Main St
916 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1910 sqft
916 S.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Elm St.
507 Elm Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
507 Elm Street Available 08/31/20 Central Campus - Located Near Geddes and S. University Large six bedroom house located on Central Campus. Laundry, 4 off street parking spaces. Tenant pays all utilities. Unfurnished. Sleeps 6. 2.5 baths.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 S Forest Ave
1116 South Forest Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
8 Bedrooms
$5,800
2700 sqft
8 bedroom house with a large backyard Available 08/31/20 This eight bedroom house has bedrooms and bathrooms in every floor from basement to the third floor. Basement has two bedrooms, free laundry and a full bath with tub and shower.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIDexter, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIBelleville, MIPlymouth, MINorthville, MI