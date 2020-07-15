/
Washtenaw Community College
25 Apartments For Rent Near Washtenaw Community College
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,018
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!
Allen
1917 Lindsay Lane
1917 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
A two bedroom Condo in Ann Arbor MI Very convenient location. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ann-arbor-mi?lid=12360752 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5514622)
Southeast Ann Arbor
3144 Turnberry Ln
3144 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Turnberry Ln in Ann Arbor. View photos, descriptions and more!
Earhart Village
1090 Greenhills
1090 Greenhills Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 Greenhills - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo - This lovely two bedroom, two and a half bath condo has gorgeous hardwood floors on first floor and a lovely fireplace. Kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining.
4445 Hillside Court
4445 Hillside Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1553 sqft
ANSARA TEAM EXCLUSIVE - CALL BRIAN 734-645-7839.
Allen
3134 Asher Road
3134 Asher Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2172 sqft
This 3-story Berkshire Creek condo has an ideal central location and is rated very bikeable by WalkScore.com! Easy walk to Walgreens, Whole Foods, and more.
Southeast Ann Arbor
3088 Village Circle
3088 Village Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
Exceptional value for two bedroom rental in Ann Arbor with FULL BASEMENT and ATTACHED garage. Great central locationwith easy access to highways and quick drive to both UM or EMU.
Glazier Way
726 WATERSEDGE Drive
726 Watersedge Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1208 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed and 1.5 bath townhome style condo in highly sought after Geddes Lake. Awesome kitchen w/new cabinets and Quartz countertops w/big single bowl sink and new S/S appliances.
2372 Quarterback Ct Unit 1
2372 Quarterback Ct, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath condo, with all appliances. Includes all utilities. No pets. 1 carport space and multiple parking spaces available. Includes high speed internet and Cable tv. Near EMU and St. Joseph Hospital. Central a/c and heat.
4310 Center Valley Dr
4310 Center Valley Drive, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2416 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 1 office 2,416 Sq. Ft living space. Upstairs has loft space. Full basement. 2 car attached garage. Small pets only. Vaulted ceilings. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer.
Allen
3140 ASHER Road
3140 Asher Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2172 sqft
GORGEOUS CONDO IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE MAIN LIVING AREA FEATURES A GREAT ROOM WITH HIGH VAULTED CEILING. THE OPEN-CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. THE GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED.
Glazier Way
684 Peninsula Court
684 Peninsula Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Listed exclusively by Mary Jackson, KW Ann Arbor 734-995-9400. This sharp 2-bedroom Patio Floor-Plan unit at Geddes Lake Condos is available for immediate occupancy.
1266 Leforge Rd
1266 Leforge Road, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
Eastern Lofts Apartments - Property Id: 49540 Details of the what's available for summer/fall 2020: ü 2 bedrooms, 1.
Normal Park
955 Washtenaw Avenue
955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
2310 sqft
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms.
Allen
2311 Fernwood Avenue
2311 Fernwood Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
699 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, Martin Bouma, 734-761-3060, www.bouma.com. End unit in popular Pittsfield Village! Location is key as this condo is walking distance to Whole Foods, Arborland Shopping Center, and many parks and playgrounds.
458 Dupont
458 Dupont Street, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
458 Dupont Available 08/28/20 Super Cute House! - Located in Ypsilanti near the Polo Fields / Washtenaw Golf Club. Updated smaller home right between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, in a quiet neighborhood just off Packard.
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 01, 2020! - Rent is $825, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.
2636 Stadium View #4
2636 Stadium View Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1069 sqft
Stadium View Condo - Available Now - 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located in Stadium Meadows Condominium Complex, near Eastern Michigan.
College Heights
1010 Washtenaw Rd
1010 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 3.5 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Lots of parking space in the back.
Normal Park
948 Sheridan St
948 Sheridan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St.
Southeast Ann Arbor
3028 TURNBERRY Lane
3028 Turnberry Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1726 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom 2-1/12 bath situated between the local universities, with tons of space! Two entertaining spaces with a great room AND living room, formal dining, two car attached garage, all located with quick access to the local expressway.
439 Villa Dr
439 Villa Dr, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
2 bedroom Townhome with basement. First floor is the living room, kitchen and dining room. door to the backyard is located in the kitchen. The two bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs.
Normal Park
957 Washtenaw Avenue
957 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,905
1932 sqft
Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms home with 1.5 Bathrooms.. Many updates throughout. New windows, roof, siding, hot water heater, furnace, bathrooms, kitchen (new appliances), drywall, plumbing and electrical.