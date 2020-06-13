/
/
south lyon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
54 Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI📍
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
205 MAPLEWOOD CRT
205 Maplewood Court, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN THE BROOKWOOD VILLAGE IN SOUTH LYON. YOU WILL LOVE HOW CLOSE IT IS TO TOWN. THIS PLACE READY & WAITING FOR A NEW TENANT. YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED, ALL APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY RM WITH STORAGE.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
520 W LAKE Street
520 West Lake Street, South Lyon, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Walking distance to downtown South Lyon! Amazing schools, quiet country feel, yet close to 96 with access to all other major cities. Downtown area is quiet and cute with many different amenities just a stone throw.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Downtown South Lyon
1 Unit Available
138 E LIBERTY Street
138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI
Studio
$1,250
1091 sqft
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business.
Results within 1 mile of South Lyon
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28342 Pontiac Trail
28342 Pontiac Trail, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$8,000
13000 sqft
13,000 Sq Ft commercial building in prime location for lease! Located on busy Pontiac Trail, this unique building is available now for lease. Front office and retail approx. 4,500 Sq Ft, and middle shop and warehouse approx.
Results within 5 miles of South Lyon
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
365 South Warren Street
365 S Warren St, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Just completed! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of downtown South Lyon. Parkside Apartments has it all - An open floor plan that tastefully flows between the kitchen, dining and living room.
1 of 31
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
$
2 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
3 Units Available
Brighton Glens
321 Williamsen Dr, Brighton, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$945
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,594
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3265 Bolgos Circle
3265 Bolgos Circle, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
3265 Bolgos Cr. - 3 Bedroom Condo - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, and basement. Has a backyard! features a large walk-in-closet in the Master bedroom and a balcony! Apply for free at www.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3477 Ashburnam Rd
3477 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 09/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Single family home for rent in Arbor Hills neighborhood. The home sits on the very end of a cul-de-sac and a City Park adjacent.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In South Lyon, the median rent is $833 for a studio, $938 for a 1-bedroom, $1,171 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,584 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South Lyon, check out our monthly South Lyon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the South Lyon area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Lyon from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MI