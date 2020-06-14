Apartment List
/
MI
/
ann arbor
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM

32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,212
741 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,291
744 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,407
738 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Northside
46 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,594
692 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kimberly Hills
19 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
7 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
701 Waymarket Dr
701 Waymarket Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
350 sqft
Quiet, Clean Suites Near Hospitals - Property Id: 254900 Enjoy our spacious, apartment-style suites featuring a full kitchen and flexible work and dining space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Virginia Park
1 Unit Available
1111 W Huron St 2
1111 West Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Great 1-bedroom Apartment with Social Distancing - Property Id: 245563 This amazing second floor apartment is located in the historic district of Old West Side, Ann Arbor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 FREE PARKING AND LAUNDRY! Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Germantown
1 Unit Available
220 Packard St
220 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Available Fall 2020. Two blocks from the Michigan Union. FREE PARKING and FREE LAUNDRY are available. In close proximity to bus stops, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Yost
3 Units Available
933 Dewey Ave
933 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$920
Great location on UM central campus. Large windows and large balcony. FREE PARKING ON-SITE. Laundry facilities available on-site. Tenant pays for utilities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Germantown
1 Unit Available
537 S 4th Ave Apt 2
537 South Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
800 sqft
537 S. 4th Ave APT# 2 Available 08/29/20 Available Fall to Fall Lease (FLEXIBLE MOVE IN DATE STARTING July UNTIL SEPT 1ST, 2020) , 537 South Fourth Ave APT#2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
111 Ashley
111 N Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,350
922 sqft
Chic Downtown Condo At Popular At Ashley Terrace. One bedroom, one bath condo with 927 square feet. Large master suite, with spacious bath and walk in closet, This unit Is bright and airy with wonderful, long southern views of downtown Ann Arbor.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
2455 S Main St
2455 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239. This duplex is divided up by floor. The first floor is unit 1 and features 2 beds/1bath. The second floor is unit 2 and has 1 bed/1 bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old West Side Historic District
1 Unit Available
714 W Madison St
714 West Madison Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
714 W. Madison Available 08/25/20 The lease is from August- August however the current renter is looking for a lease takeover as soon as June 2020.Unique 1 bedroom house located in the heart of the Old West Side.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
315 2nd Street
315 Second Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,650
840 sqft
Spacious north facing unit in the beautiful Liberty Loft Complex. This one-bedroom light filled unit has an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in bedroom closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
South Maple
1 Unit Available
2116 Pauline Boulevard
2116 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
For lease only. Great location on west side of Ann Arbor within walking distance of shops and dining and on bus line. One big bedroom with walkingin closet. Upper end unit condo with private balcony.

June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ann Arbor rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Ann Arbor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,308 for a two-bedroom. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,308 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ann Arbor.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnn Arbor 3 BedroomsAnn Arbor Apartments under $1,000Ann Arbor Apartments under $1,100Ann Arbor Apartments with Balcony
    Ann Arbor Apartments with GarageAnn Arbor Apartments with GymAnn Arbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnn Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with PoolAnn Arbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Ann Arbor Cheap PlacesAnn Arbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnn Arbor Furnished ApartmentsAnn Arbor Luxury PlacesAnn Arbor Pet Friendly PlacesAnn Arbor Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
    Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
    Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    ElbelBroadway
    Kimberly Hills
    Northside

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
    Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
    College for Creative Studies