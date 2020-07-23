233 Apartments for rent in Washtenaw County, MI📍
Kimberly Hills
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,622
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Ann Arbor Woods
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,424
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,279
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$857
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,102
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Kimberly Hills
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,287
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Dexter
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,442
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Georgetown
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
9484 Nature View Lane
9484 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1545 sqft
Low-maintenance living at its finest, this wonderful condo has beautiful updates and is just minutes away from I-94! With a premiere view of the sought-after complex’s ponds and lush preserve, this turn-key, second floor unit is a commuter’s dream
4531 Cameron Cir
4531 Cameron Circle, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
Traditional colonial home with four bedrooms and two and half baths for lease in the Glen Devon Community Subdivision.
Glazier Way
3880 Penberton Drive
3880 Penberton Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
FOR Rent! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and a 5-minute walk to King School! This open, spacious, contemporary home features abundant natural light and a 2016 two-level addition by Rochman Design Build.
North Area
1043 N Main St
1043 North Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 09/01/20 CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED, with completion date of 8/28/20 Available. Fall lease. Kerry Town, Down Town. Also near the hospital, Medical School and Central Campus. 20 minutes walk to the Diaq which the heart of Campus.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Washtenaw County area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Detroit, Toledo, Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Farmington Hills have apartments for rent.
